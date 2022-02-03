NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of NeoGenomics worth $98,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,203,000 after buying an additional 146,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

