Netbox Coin Market Cap Achieves $320,557.55 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $320,557.55 and approximately $7,086.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 47.5% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00104525 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,596,300 coins and its circulating supply is 78,806,770 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

