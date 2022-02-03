Neutrino USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.81 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002660 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $464.96 million and $6.81 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.08 or 0.07075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,720.11 or 0.99961414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00055058 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 475,793,527 coins and its circulating supply is 475,792,932 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.

