New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.52. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

