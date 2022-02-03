Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newell Brands.
Several research firms recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.32. 4,038,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
