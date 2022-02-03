Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 598.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,113,465. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

