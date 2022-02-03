NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $412.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.00293984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.