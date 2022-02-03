Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $17.13 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for about 1.5% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of Saia worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Saia by 17.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.91. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.93.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

