Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $18.57 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings comprises approximately 1.6% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.34% of RBC Bearings worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,589 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROLL. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $175.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.87 and its 200-day moving average is $213.91.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

