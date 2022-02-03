Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $22.82 Million Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,817 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels comprises about 2.0% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 1.50% of Aspen Aerogels worth $22,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 193.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.73.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.