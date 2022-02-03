Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 36,827 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the quarter. Inotiv comprises 1.9% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 4.82% of Inotiv worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

