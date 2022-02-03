Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 118,630 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,630 shares during the quarter. CareDx accounts for 1.7% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.57% of CareDx worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CareDx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,623,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -118.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.