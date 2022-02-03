Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 125,052 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125,052 shares during the quarter. Astronics makes up about 2.0% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 5.19% of Astronics worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Astronics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Astronics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Astronics by 3,063.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $378.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.