Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 391,099 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 391,099 shares during the quarter. Vericel makes up 1.7% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.84% of Vericel worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth $150,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth $241,000.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,413.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

