Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 6,353 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences comprises about 1.6% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 1.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

