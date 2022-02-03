Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,636 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital comprises 1.9% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Silvergate Capital worth $22,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.23. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,539 shares of company stock worth $8,035,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

