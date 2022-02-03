NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.