NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,410 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

