NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 23,496 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,690 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,178 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,707. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

