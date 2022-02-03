NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 73,256 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.