NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $533.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.28. The firm has a market cap of $251.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

