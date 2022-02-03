NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $6,834,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 333,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,298,000 after acquiring an additional 101,752 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

NYSE ICE opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

