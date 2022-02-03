NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,909 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $237.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average of $263.49. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $12,659,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

