NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,379,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $716.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $783.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $866.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.