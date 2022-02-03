NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Graco worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Graco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GGG opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

