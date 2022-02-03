NFJ Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,598,000 after purchasing an additional 142,525 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 451,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 245,764 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

