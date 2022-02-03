NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Shares of SWK opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $164.32 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

