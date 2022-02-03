NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $14.06 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Equitable worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $2,570,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE EQH opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

