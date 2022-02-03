NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $138.20 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.