NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after acquiring an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

