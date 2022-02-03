NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $15.26 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,827 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $15,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $185.12 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

