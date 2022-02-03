NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $15.88 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.26% of EMCOR Group worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 111,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.