NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $17.05 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4,485.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.25% of TopBuild worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TopBuild by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 76.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,805 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,304,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $235.20 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.63.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

