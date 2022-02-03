NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 779.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,808 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Ball worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL opened at $94.46 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

