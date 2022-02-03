NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Toro worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,603,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

