NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,562 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

