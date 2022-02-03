NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Masco worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Masco stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

