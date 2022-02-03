NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 20,451 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,451 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.58% of National Health Investors worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,754,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 183,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.43 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

