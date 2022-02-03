NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 21,875 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

