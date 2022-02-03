NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NYSE LOW opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

