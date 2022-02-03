NFTLootBox Market Cap Achieves $852,209.08 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $37.71 or 0.00102283 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $852,209.08 and approximately $44,500.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.07107276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,718.67 or 0.99594043 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055037 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

