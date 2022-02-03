NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.73

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 53931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get NiSource alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.