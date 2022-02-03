North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.63

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.63 and traded as high as C$18.88. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$18.73, with a volume of 38,606 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$188,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,106,857 shares in the company, valued at C$39,714,254.45.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

