Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.37

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.37 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.79). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 58.75 ($0.79), with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.73 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Northern Bear Company Profile (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

