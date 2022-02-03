Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.48.

NPI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NPI traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 286,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,947. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 94.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

