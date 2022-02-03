Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $370.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.22. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $288.08 and a 1 year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

