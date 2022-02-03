Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

