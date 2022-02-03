NorthWestern (NWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.59 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

