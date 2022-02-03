NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.795-$2.805 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,326. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

