Novacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $287,703.98 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $287,703.98 and approximately $818.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,276.44 or 0.99868852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00077596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025813 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00456059 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

